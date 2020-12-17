South Korea Bans Balloon Launches Into North Korea, Affecting Gospel Work

South Korea (Mission Network News) — The government of South Korea has officially banned the practice of launching balloons into North Korea. The resolution passed only after opposing politicians tried to stop the process with a filibuster. It’s the first law of its kind; South Korean activists often take advantage of favorable winds to get leaflets or even money across the border. …

Christians have often used balloon launching to get the Gospel into North Korea, but recently South Korean authorities have been stopping them. Eric Foley of Voice of the Martyrs Korea sees this new law as an admission that no previous laws banned balloon launches.

Read more about Voice of the Martyrs Korea’s operation here and here.

Foley even faces charges for his past balloon launches.

Continue reading this story >>