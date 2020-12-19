Christian Pastor Shot and Killed in India’s Jharkhand State

India (International Christian Concern) – On Dec. 8, a pastor from India’s Jharkhand state was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Although the motive for the murder has yet to be officially established, the family of the slain pastor claims he was killed for his faith.

According to local sources, the slain pastor was identified as Pastor Salim Stephen Surin. Pastor Surin was a part-time evangelist in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district and ran a small shop the village of Rania to support his wife and two children.

On Dec. 8, Pastor Surin and his wife, Tarsis Surin, traveled to Putikda village because five people had expressed their desire to be baptized. After visiting the Christians in Putikda, Pastor Surin and his wife traveled home on the couple’s motorbike. Along the way, the couple was stopped by three unidentified individuals who shot and killed Pastor Surin.

