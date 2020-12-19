Guardian Journalist Claims Christian Forgiveness, Redemption Are ‘Code for Conversion Therapy’

(The Christian Institute) — A writer for The Guardian newspaper has labeled Christian teaching on forgiveness and redemption as “insidious” and “a dog-whistle for conversion therapy.”

Fred McConnell, a woman who lives as a man, referenced the Ashers “gay cake” case among concerns over a local church’s stance on LGBT issues.

The comments came as LGBT activist and Church of England General Synod member Jayne Ozanne launched a multi-faith campaign attacking biblical sexual ethics.

