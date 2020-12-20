Landlord Terminates Rental Contract of Three Christians Attending China’s Early Rain Covenant Church

CHENGDU, Sichuan (ChinaAid) — On Nov. 11, the landlord of Baer Apartments evicted Pan Fei, Hao Guiru, and Cheng Xiangxi, three members of a Chengdu Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC). Although the three Christians had signed a rental contract only two weeks earlier, the landlord abruptly terminated the lease agreement and, with police assistance, forced the three tenants to move.

Although Mr. Pan, Mr. Hao, and Mr. Cheng repeatedly tried to negotiate with their landlord, he continued to claim the contract was invalid. “You must move,” he insisted. When one of the renters phoned the police for help, instead of helping the three retain their right to remain in the apartment, officers demanded that the Chengdu ERCC members move immediately.

Dec. 9 marked the second anniversary of Chengdu authorities initiating a series of raids on Chengdu Early Rain Church.

Continue reading this story >>