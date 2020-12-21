Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys Now Safe, But Christians Remain on Guard

Nigeria (Mission Network News) — While hundreds of abducted Nigerian school boys are now safe, believers are on “full alert” following last week’s threat from Boko Haram. The terrorists released a three-minute video promising more attacks on Christians.

“Where the Church grows, there is often a pretty strong or violent backlash,” Floyd Brobbel with Voice of the Martyrs Canada says.

“Christianity would be one of the greater threats to Boko Haram because it is shown to bring many people to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.”

