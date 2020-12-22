Close of Border Impedes Missionary Activities to North Korea

Photo Credit: Micha Brandli/Unsplash

North Korea (International Christian Concern) After North Korea closed its border with China to fend off COVID-19 from entering the country since earlier this year, Christian organizations have suspended Bible smuggling activities into the North.

According to Daily NK, the leader of a missionary group doing work in North Korea who asked to remain anonymous shared that “activities to send Bibles, religious books and rice to North Korea haven’t been going well since the border was closed because of COVID-19.”

He added that they previously used people or smuggling to send Bibles into the North, but “those channels are now completely blocked.”

Due to the closure, the Nehemiah Global Initiative (NGI), which has sent rice and Bibles to North Korea as part of its “Sea Route Project,” turned its focus to helping young North Korean defectors settle in South Korea and teaching them English.

