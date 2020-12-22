‘It Was My Duty … to Protect Her’: UK Mother Who Sued ‘Gender Identity’ Clinic Speaks Out

(The Christian Institute) — The mother of a 16-year-old girl with autism has spoken of the “trans radicalization” that led to her daughter being referred to NHS England’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS). …

Speaking publicly for the first time, the mother — known as “Angela” — told The Mail on Sunday that her daughter had seemed quite content growing up.

However, Angela explained, all that changed when her daughter “Kate” went online. There, she believes, Kate was “radicalized” by “trans-identifying groups.”

After watching “endless” YouTube videos containing pro-trans propaganda and immersing herself in online chat forums promoting radical trans ideology, Kate announced to her parents: “I don’t want to be a girl anymore. I want to be a boy.”

