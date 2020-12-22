‘It Was My Duty … to Protect Her’: UK Mother Who Sued ‘Gender Identity’ Clinic Speaks Out

By on No Comment

(The Christian Institute) The mother of a 16-year-old girl with autism has spoken of the “trans radicalization” that led to her daughter being referred to NHS England’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS). …

Speaking publicly for the first time, the mother — known as “Angela” — told The Mail on Sunday that her daughter had seemed quite content growing up.

However, Angela explained, all that changed when her daughter “Kate” went online. There, she believes, Kate was “radicalized” by “trans-identifying groups.”

After watching “endless” YouTube videos containing pro-trans propaganda and immersing herself in online chat forums promoting radical trans ideology, Kate announced to her parents: “I don’t want to be a girl anymore. I want to be a boy.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

‘It Was My Duty … to Protect Her’: UK Mother Who Sued ‘Gender Identity’ Clinic Speaks Out added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →