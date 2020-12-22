Pa. Dept. of Health Releases Sinful Guidelines on ‘Safer Sex’ During COVID, Including ‘Sexting’ Instead

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health released sinful guidelines this fall for residents to have “safer sex” during the coronavirus pandemic, including as they engage in fornication with those outside the household or at large gatherings.

“You are your safest sex partner,” the guidelines state, as posted to the Department of Health website, which are prefaced with the recommendation that residents should “consider utilizing risk reduction strategies to protect your health and the health of your sex partner(s)” (plural in parenthesis in original).

“Your next safest partner is someone you live with,” the page continues. “Having close contact, including sex, with someone you live with who has a low risk of having COVID-19 infection helps prevent spreading COVID-19.”

However, “[i]f you do have sex with others outside of your household: Have as few partners as possible, and pick partners you trust,” the page reads, referring to those that the individual is obviously not married to, also known in Christianity as the sin of fornication. “Ask partners outside your home about COVID-19 status before you meet and engage in sex.”

The guidelines go on to advise that while large gatherings are unsafe during this time, “if you attend a large gathering where you might end up having sex,” the person should “[l]imit the number of partners” and “[t]ry to identify a consistent sex partner.”

It further instructs that one should wear a face mask when engaged in sexual activity, writing, “During COVID-19, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex with those outside your household.”

And if the resident usually meets sex partners online, the Pennsylvania Department of Health suggests finding alternate means to hook up, such as via “[v]ideo dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, or chat rooms.”

As previously reported, Richard “Rachel” Levine, a man who identifies as a woman, leads the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Levine is a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine. He was named the grand marshal of the Philadelphia Pride Parade in 2015 and is on the board of the homosexual and transgender advocacy group Equality Pennsylvania.

Levine has drawn controversy throughout the Commonwealth this year as he provides regular updates on the pandemic while donning feminine clothing, including just this month as a digital sign in a Waterford resident’s yard read for a time, “Don’t let a man in a dress rule us, Waterford!”

In June, Scott Township Commissioner Paul Abel resigned after allegedly being harassed at his private residence by those who were upset that he remarked during a Zoom meeting, “Well, I’ll tell ya, I am tired of listening to a guy dressed up like a woman.”

As previously reported, the Bible says much about fornication, urging Christians to flee sexual sin and to glorify God in their body (1 Corinthians 6:18-20), as those who engage in unrepentant sexual immorality will not inherit the kingdom of God.

“But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints,” Ephesians 5:3 reads, warning in verse 5, “For this ye know: that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.”

1 Corinthians 6:13 teaches, “Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body.”

Colossians 3:5-6 says, “Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth: fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry. For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience.”

1 Thessalonians 4:3-5 exhorts, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor — not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

Verses 7-8 add, “For God hath not called us unto uncleanness but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man but God, who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”

Hebrews 13:4 states plainly, “Marriage is honorable in all and the bed undefiled, but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.”