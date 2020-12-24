Church in Wales Moves to Implement Same-Sex ‘Marriage’ Blessings

(The Christian Institute) — The Church in Wales is considering introducing same-sex marriage blessings in its services after bishops proposed radical changes to the Book of Common Prayer.

Presenting the change to its governing body, the Bench of Bishops said: “We believe that same-sex relationships can be understood in a radically different way, and that the teaching of Scripture should therefore be re-interrogated.”

Responding to the announcement, The Christian Institute’s Ciarán Kelly said the Bishops had got their decision-making “all the wrong way ’round.”

