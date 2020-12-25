UK Woman Cleared of Wrongdoing in ‘Misgendering’ Case

(The Christian Institute)— Judges have emphatically defended free speech and the “right to offend” in their ruling on a case involving “misgendering.”
Mother-of-two Kate Scottow was arrested at her home in front of her children after she was reported to the police by Stephanie Hayden, a man who now lives as a woman, who complained Scottow used offensive language towards him online, repeatedly referring to him as a man.
Scottow was originally found guilty under the 2003 Communications Act and was handed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation, but earlier this month, the Court of Appeal overturned the ruling and she was cleared of wrongdoing.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!