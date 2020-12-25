UK Woman Cleared of Wrongdoing in ‘Misgendering’ Case

(The Christian Institute) — Judges have emphatically defended free speech and the “right to offend” in their ruling on a case involving “misgendering.”

Mother-of-two Kate Scottow was arrested at her home in front of her children after she was reported to the police by Stephanie Hayden, a man who now lives as a woman, who complained Scottow used offensive language towards him online, repeatedly referring to him as a man.

Scottow was originally found guilty under the 2003 Communications Act and was handed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation, but earlier this month, the Court of Appeal overturned the ruling and she was cleared of wrongdoing.

Read the ruling here.

