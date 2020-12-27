Hundreds of Pakistani Christian Families Flee Neighborhood Following Threats of Violence

By on No Comment

LAHORE (International Christian Concern) International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that hundreds of Pakistani Christian families from Charar, a neighborhood in Lahore, have fled their homes after a mob of Muslims threatened to set fire to their neighborhood. Local sources report that the mob threatened the Christians after a faith-based social media post was published by a local pastor.

“Pastor Raja Waris published a faith-based post on Facebook on Dec. 22, which Muslims claim hurt their religious sentiments,” Saleem Khokhar, a displaced Christian from Charar, told ICC. “The pastor apologized for the post and the issue was resolved the next day.”

To date, no blasphemy charges have been filed against Pastor Waris for the offending social media post. However, Waris and his family have gone into hiding due to threats issued against them by local extremists.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hundreds of Pakistani Christian Families Flee Neighborhood Following Threats of Violence added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →