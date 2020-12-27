Hundreds of Pakistani Christian Families Flee Neighborhood Following Threats of Violence

LAHORE (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that hundreds of Pakistani Christian families from Charar, a neighborhood in Lahore, have fled their homes after a mob of Muslims threatened to set fire to their neighborhood. Local sources report that the mob threatened the Christians after a faith-based social media post was published by a local pastor.

“Pastor Raja Waris published a faith-based post on Facebook on Dec. 22, which Muslims claim hurt their religious sentiments,” Saleem Khokhar, a displaced Christian from Charar, told ICC. “The pastor apologized for the post and the issue was resolved the next day.”

To date, no blasphemy charges have been filed against Pastor Waris for the offending social media post. However, Waris and his family have gone into hiding due to threats issued against them by local extremists.

Continue reading this story >>