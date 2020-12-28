Beijing Pastor Under House Arrest Finally Free

China(International Christian Concern)– A pastor from a Beijing house church who has been put under house arrest since 2011, finally regained his freedom.
According to the information from Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC), in October, the authorities lifted the surveillance on Pastor Jin Tianming, who founded Shouwang Church in Beijing, which became one of the largest house churches in the area.
Although there has never been a trial indicting Pastor Jin, he was detained when his church started to hold services outdoors at a city plaza following eviction from rented premises. Shouwang Church has been targeted by the government for its refusal to join the state-approved Three Self Church.
