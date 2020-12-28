Missions Group Shares ‘Field Stories of Hope’: How God Is Working Around the World in 2020

(Mission Network News) — This has been a discouraging year for many, and sometimes the darkness and negativity can seem to overshadow God’s peace and hope. In light of this, e3 Partners launched Field Stories of Hope, a series of short, encouraging articles from those serving God around the world.
Jeff Johnston of e3 Partners explains the motivation and purpose of these stories.
“When the pandemic started, there was a lot of sadness, negativity, and loneliness. We wanted people to know that God was still moving in the midst of all this [and] good things were still happening, not only in spite of this but because of it,” he explains.
