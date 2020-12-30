Chinese Believers Stand Firm Even in Light of Persecution

China (Mission Network News) Chinese believers continue to remain firm in their faith even amid persecution and tension between the U.S. and China.

Believers in China have faced much. Tensions between the U.S. and China don’t look like they will thaw anytime soon. Persecution continues to increase, threatening Christians and those who follow other religions as well. However, Erik Burklin of China Partner says believers steadfastly trust in God.

“The pastors and leadership in China are not worried. Of course, they will be wise about how they operate and what they can do and not do, but they’re relentless in their faithfulness to their calling of being church planters [and] evangelists. That will continue no matter what kind of restrictions [President] Xi Jinping will impose on them,” he says.

