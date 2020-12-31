Thousands of Depraved Women Celebrate in Streets as Argentina Legalizes Abortion

BUENOS AIRES — Thousands of depraved women cheered, cried, chanted and danced in the streets on Wednesday after Argentina’s Senate voted to legalize the murder of unborn children up to 14 weeks (nearly four months gestation). Abortion had previously been outlawed in the country, with the exception of rape and the life of the mother.

“Women screamed with delight, sweeping their friends into tight hugs and jumping in ecstasy. Many wept tears of joy. Victory music kicked in and green smoke filled the air,” the Guardian described the gathering outside of the Congressional Palace. “A triumphant message flashed up on a big screen above the joyful crowd: ‘We did it!’ it said. ‘ES LEY!’ (IT’S LAW!).”

In the middle of the night, the Senate voted 38-29 to pass the legislation, two weeks after the Chamber of Deputies approved the measure 131-117.

Women dressed in green and holding green handkerchiefs similarly broke out into loud cheers and hugged each other on Dec. 11 following the lower house vote.

Both instances were captured on video by multiple sources and were characterized by Christians as “utterly depraved.” See here and here, as well as above and below the report.

According to reports, President Alberto Fernández has stated that he will sign the bill into law.

“Safe, legal and free abortion is law,” he posted to Twitter. “I promised to do so on election campaign days. Today we are a better society that expands rights to women and guarantees public health.”

Supporters of the legislation, many of whom were feminists, stated that the move was necessary as some women have died or were hospitalized from obtaining botched criminal abortions. At least 350,000 Argentinian mothers seek out illegal abortions each year, the country’s Ministry of Health estimates.

The encyclopedia Britannica outlines that while four-fifths of Argentinians identify as Roman Catholic, for many, their religion is in name only and not practice. Protestants only comprise an estimated five percent of the population, the outlet explains. Atheism has also been on the increase.

Some who opposed the bill to legalize abortion took to the streets to express their sorrow, amplifying the sound of a child’s heart beating in the womb and displaying an image of a baby in utero.

“What was voted for today is the death penalty for the most innocent,” Karina Marolla, 49, told the Guardian. “Today in Argentina there’s no law giving the death penalty to rapists or murderers. So we’re feeling sad, to put it lightly.”

As previously reported, Christians throughout history have opposed abortion, seeing the shedding of innocent blood (Proverbs 6:16-17) and the discontinuance of a life created and given by God as murder.

The late preacher Lee Roy Shelton wrote in “The Crimes of Our Times” in a section on abortion:

“When killing anyone, the murderer is guilty of taking the life which God has given, and therefore he is ‘playing God’ by saying when and how a man should die. But God doesn’t look lightly upon those who try to take His place.”

“God has given us the Sixth Commandment as a fence about human life to preserve it, for it is sacred to Him. Yes, the Bible declares human life to be sacred. It is a divine creation, mysterious and magnificent in its beginning and possibility, utterly beyond the control or comprehension of any human being. It is never to be taken away at the will of anyone, for how can they tell the full meaning of that life and what it will bring forth?”

Ecclesiastes 11:5 states, “As thou knowest not what is the way of the Spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child, even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all.”

Psalm 139:13-16 reads, “For Thou hast possessed my reins; Thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are Thy works and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from Thee when I was made in secret and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth.

Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect, and in Thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.”

