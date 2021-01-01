Mexican President on Following Argentina: Women Should Decide Whether to Legalize Abortion

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) — Mexico’s president said on Thursday that women should decide whether the country should legalize abortion, but he declined to take a position on the issue, which is still opposed by many Mexicans.

One day after the Argentine Senate voted to make abortion legal, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was asked during a news conference whether he thought his country should follow suit.

Sticking to his traditional approach, he said there should be a public consultation, given that the matter was controversial. He then stressed that it should be for Mexico’s female population to settle.

Continue reading this story >>