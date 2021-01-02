House Church Preacher in Taiyuan, China Detained Again

China (International Christian Concern) – The preacher of a house church in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, who was just detained last November, was detained again along with five other members, after their Bible study at the preacher’s home on Dec. 30.

More than dozens of local authorities raided the home of An Yankui, the preacher of Xuncheng Church, as they were having an evening Bible study with a few other church members.

According to An’s wife, Yao Conya, nearly 40 people descended at their home and restricted the movement of the participants.

