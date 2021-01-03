Chinese Street Evangelist Detained on New Year’s Day

China (International Christian Concern) – On Dec. 31, a Christian street evangelist in China’s Hunan province was again sentenced by the authorities to ten days in administrative detention for “disturbing public order.”

Last August, Chen Wensheng, who is a member of the Xiaoqun Church in Hengyang, underwent the same punishment for “illegal evangelism.” Despite his repeated detention, he continues to share the Gospel with strangers on the streets.

Continue reading this story >>