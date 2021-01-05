Motorbikes Provide Means for Vietnamese Church Planters to Visit Remote House Churches

(Voice of the Martyrs Korea) — Christianity is growing even amidst persecution in Communist Vietnam, but according to pastors in the places where the church is growing the fastest, the growth is not due to an increase in church buildings but to an increase in the number of motorbikes available for church planters.

“New religious laws enacted in 2018 have reinforced religious restrictions for Vietnamese Christians,” says Voice of the Martyrs Korea Representative Dr. Hyun Sook Foley. “Persecution of Christians is very strong in the north of Vietnam, especially in church planting among the 34 ethnic minority groups which are still mostly unreached.”

“But despite the strong persecution, the difficult hills, the narrow roads, and the extreme remoteness, that is where the church is growing the fastest.”

Representative Foley notes that pastors working in the area often pastor literally hundreds of tiny house churches, and they rely on motorbikes to take them from congregation to congregation.

