Church Buildings to Close Across Mainland Scotland During Month-Long Lockdown

(The Christian Institute)— Church buildings in Scotland have been closed as part of the latest lockdown changes.
The restriction, expected to last for “at least four weeks,” affects all of the mainland, preventing the vast majority of Christians in Scotland from meeting in person for communal worship.
Churches across England and Northern Ireland may continue to meet in person subject to social distancing restrictions. Public worship is currently possible in Wales but further announcements are expected this week.
