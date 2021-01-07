UK Births of Children With Down Syndrome Fall After Controversial Pre-Natal Testing Introduced

(The Christian Institute) — The number of children born with Down syndrome in the UK has halved since the introduction of controversial Down syndrome tests, a recent study has shown.

Since non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) was made available here in 2012, Down syndrome births have fallen by 54 percent. …

In Great Britain, around 92 percent of those diagnosed with Down syndrome in the womb are aborted.

Continue reading this story >>