UK Births of Children With Down Syndrome Fall After Controversial Pre-Natal Testing Introduced

Photo Credit: Raw Pixel

(The Christian Institute) The number of children born with Down syndrome in the UK has halved since the introduction of controversial Down syndrome tests, a recent study has shown.

Since non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) was made available here in 2012, Down syndrome births have fallen by 54 percent. …

In Great Britain, around 92 percent of those diagnosed with Down syndrome in the womb are aborted.

Continue reading this story >>


