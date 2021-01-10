Scottish NHS Board Shelves Controversial Guidance on Handling Complaints Over Males in Female Hospital Wards

(The Christian Institute) — A NHS health board’s guidance that branded women who complained about sharing a ward with biological men as “transphobic” has been abandoned.

According to The Times, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have now reviewed their “Gender Reassignment Policy,” which compared such women to racists, and decided it should be “shelved indefinitely.” …

The health board advice described a scenario where a nurse says she “understands” the concerns of a female patient who objects to having a biological male in the ward.

According to the guidelines, such a response was described as “not appropriate.” Rather, staff were expected to say “the ward is indeed female only and that there are no men present.”

