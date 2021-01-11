Chinese Authorities Sentence House Church Pastor Li Juncai to Five Years in Prison

By on No Comment

Xinxiang, Henan Province (ChinaAid) Recently, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities sentenced Yuanyang County Central House Church Pastor Li Juncai to five years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of 210,000 Chinese Yuan (32,423.42 USD).

For objecting to the CCP’s forcible cross removal and refusing to change a church proclamation “Love God and people” to “Love the country…,” authorities accused Pastor Li of 1) embezzlement, 2) obstructing government administration and 3) destruction of accounting records.

In 2013, the Yuanyang County Central House Church had relinquished its status as a government-sanctioned church and merged with a local house church. Typically, as 700 to 800 believers attended services, with the church owning several buildings, it became the largest local house church in the area.

On Feb. 20, 2019, the CCP criminally detained Pastor Li under the charge of “obstructing government administration.” Police also arrested three other Christians, Wu Raoyun, Ban Yun and Ma Yanfang, the same day.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chinese Authorities Sentence House Church Pastor Li Juncai to Five Years in Prison added by on
View all posts by ChinaAid →