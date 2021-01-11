Gospel Association: Many Central Asian Missionaries Came to Faith While in Prison

Kazakhstan(Mission Network News)— Eric Mock of the Slavic Gospel Association says Kazakhstan has been tinkering with its penal code ever since becoming an independent country when the Soviet Union fell. …
Some estimate as many as one in four pastors in Kazakhstan had been in prison before being called into ministry, Mock says.
“Very often you’ll meet missionaries who came to faith in prison and are now zealously reaching others with the gospel. Not only in Kazakhstan, but in Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. There seems to be a constant theme where people that feel that they were at the point of losing everything, are the primary ones who have given everything for the sake of the gospel.”
