Islamic Imam Beaten to Death in Uganda After Coming to Christ

Uganda (International Christian Concern) – Yusuf Kintu, a 41-year-old former imam of Macca Mosque in Dolwe Island, Mayuge District, was killed on Dec. 7 by a Muslim mob. This attack came just a week after Yusuf trusted in Jesus.

According to Pastor Andrew Nyanma of the Full Gospel church Dolwe, Yusuf put his faith in Christ on Nov. 30 after hearing the gospel message.

He said, “We had been talking on several occasions, but he was so argumentative when we touched on matters related to faith. He was a brilliant Muslim Imam but also respected other people’s faith. On this day, he was calm and receptive. He gave me humble time to explain to him why Christ is the only way to the Father. He repented of his sins and committed to following Christ.”

