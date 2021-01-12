Islamic Imam Beaten to Death in Uganda After Coming to Christ

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Monika P/Pixabay

Uganda (International Christian Concern) Yusuf Kintu, a 41-year-old former imam of Macca Mosque in Dolwe Island, Mayuge District, was killed on Dec. 7 by a Muslim mob. This attack came just a week after Yusuf trusted in Jesus.

According to Pastor Andrew Nyanma of the Full Gospel church Dolwe, Yusuf put his faith in Christ on Nov. 30 after hearing the gospel message.

He said, “We had been talking on several occasions, but he was so argumentative when we touched on matters related to faith. He was a brilliant Muslim Imam but also respected other people’s faith. On this day, he was calm and receptive. He gave me humble time to explain to him why Christ is the only way to the Father. He repented of his sins and committed to following Christ.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Islamic Imam Beaten to Death in Uganda After Coming to Christ added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →