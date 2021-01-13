Northern Ireland Taxpayer-Funded Org. Sues Govt. for Not Providing Enough Abortion Facilities

(The Christian Institute) — A taxpayer-funded public body in Northern Ireland has launched legal action against the UK government, accusing it of providing insufficient abortion facilities.

A new liberal regime was introduced in the Province at the end of March last year during the pandemic, with abortions permitted up to twelve weeks for any reason, 24 weeks for most reasons, and up to birth if the unborn child is deemed to have a disability.

The Executive backed a motion opposing the imposition of the Westminster law in June, and while this did not affect the law, it made clear to Westminster that the regulations are not wanted by Northern Ireland’s elected representatives.

