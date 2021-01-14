At Least 13 People Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack in Cameroon

(Barnabas Aid) — At least 13 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack in predominantly-Christian Mozogo, Mayo Tsanaga, in the Far North region of Cameroon, after armed militants raided the community.

The attack, thought to be perpetrated by Boko Haram, took place in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 8. According to the village chief, Mahamat Chetima Abba, the militants arrived wielding machetes and firing guns into the air.

As panicked villagers fled, a young female suicide bomber detonated her explosive device, killing men, women and children.

