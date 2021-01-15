Abortion the Biggest Cause of Death in 2020 by Far

(The Christian Institute) — Abortion was the biggest cause of death worldwide in 2020, responsible for more fatalities than cancer, heart disease and coronavirus put together.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 73.3 million abortions take place every year, with almost 30 percent of pregnancies ending in abortion.

The data group Worldometer estimates all other causes of death totaled nearly 59 million last year — meaning abortion is responsible for around 55 percent of all deaths.

Continue reading this story >>