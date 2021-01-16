Field Workers in China Continue to Serve North Korean Christians

North Korea (International Christian Concern) – Despite being the most dangerous country for Christians to live in, North Korea still has tens of thousands Christians (though actual number is impossible to obtain). Some of them remain underground inside, while others escaped to other countries to seek freedom.

To serve the Christians who’ve managed to flee to China, Open Doors secret fieldworkers are supporting them through underground networks.

In Northeast China, they run secret safe houses for North Korean Christians who have managed to escape. Through secret networks in China, they’re also able to provide vital food and spiritual support to more than 90,000 North Korean believers.

Missions Box tells the story of Peter (pseudonym), one of the extremely courageous Open Doors workers who serves North Korean believers.

