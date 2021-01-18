Church Growth Soars in India Despite Persecution, COVID-19

India(Mission Network News)— For the second year in a row, Open Doors ranks India 10th on the list of countries where it’s most challenging to be a Christian. “But even [amid] that persecution, God grows and strengthens his Church,” says David Reeves, President and CEO of unfoldingWord.
The resourcing ministry is celebrating unexpected good news from church planting partners in India.
“During 2020 – the COVID year – they’ve planted more churches than all the 25 years of their ministry work there,” Reeves says.
“There are hundreds of thousands of people coming to Christ, and house churches are popping up all over the place because of that.”
