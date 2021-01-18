University College London Apologizes for ‘History and Legacy of Eugenics’

By on No Comment

(The Christian Institute) University College London (UCL) has apologized for its “fundamental role” in the development of eugenic beliefs and practices.

Following an independent inquiry into the history of eugenics at UCL, the institution expressed “deep regret” for “legitimizing” the harmful ideology.

Eugenicists associated with UCL include Sir Francis Galton — who coined the term “eugenics” and funded its first Chair of Eugenics — and former student Marie Stopes.

President and Provost Professor Michael Arthur, speaking on behalf of UCL, acknowledged the university’s part in developing and propagating the “spurious idea that varieties of human life could be assigned different value.”

Read the apology in full here. 

Main photo credit: Lord Harris/Wikipedia

  • Connect with Christian News

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

University College London Apologizes for ‘History and Legacy of Eugenics’ added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →