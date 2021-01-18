University College London Apologizes for ‘History and Legacy of Eugenics’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — University College London (UCL) has apologized for its “fundamental role” in the development of eugenic beliefs and practices.

Following an independent inquiry into the history of eugenics at UCL, the institution expressed “deep regret” for “legitimizing” the harmful ideology.

Eugenicists associated with UCL include Sir Francis Galton — who coined the term “eugenics” and funded its first Chair of Eugenics — and former student Marie Stopes.

President and Provost Professor Michael Arthur, speaking on behalf of UCL, acknowledged the university’s part in developing and propagating the “spurious idea that varieties of human life could be assigned different value.”

