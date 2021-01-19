Hundreds of Indian Christians Subjected to Discrimination and Targeted Violence in 2020

Photo Credit: Morning Star News

(Barnabas Aid) The Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) recorded 327 instances of discrimination and targeted violence against Christians in India in 2020, including five murders, at least six churches burned or destroyed, and 26 incidents of social boycotting, according to its yearly report, published on Jan. 14.

The EFI acknowledged that the number of incidents recorded in the report was “by no means an exhaustive list.” The EFI noted that during the past year, “Christians, especially in rural areas of several states across the country, were victims of violence, had their congregational prayers disturbed, and places of worship attacked.”

Political maneuvering, police impunity and extremist vigilante groups all contributed to the persecution of Christians. …

Uttar Pradesh was the region where Christians were targeted most, with 95 incidents of discrimination and targeted violence recorded in 2020. This was followed by Chhattisgarh with 55 incidents, and Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with 28 and 25 respectively.

