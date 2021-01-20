Hindu Ceremony on Church Grounds in Goa Marks Trend to ‘Deny Sacred Places to Christians’

(Barnabas Aid) — A significant Hindu religious ceremony (pooja) to a Hindu deity was held on the grounds of a Christian church in Sancoale, Goa, India but police have not yet filed a report on the church minister’s complaint under Indian laws that ban deliberate and harmful acts intended to “hurt the religious feelings” of a group.

About 25 people performed the Hindu pooja on December 30 directly in front of the Church of Sancoale’s historic façade, which is also a protected regional monument.

“This is a heritage site and a religious place. I was present with my parishioners,” the minister explained. “We called the police, who asked them [the Hindus] to move to another place for the pooja.”

At the time of the incident, almost 2,000 Christians were worshiping in the church (which is observing regional social distancing requirements).

