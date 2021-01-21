Independent Church in Southern India Destroyed by Mob of Radicals

India (International Christian Concern) – Local sources report an under-construction church was demolished by a mob of radical Hindu nationalists in India’s Telangana state. According to the church’s pastor, the destruction of the church shattered a decades-long dream of his Christian community.

On Jan. 20, a mob of radical Hindu nationalists, led by Bura Venakanna, stormed a construction site where a church was being built. The radicals harassed the volunteers building the church and broke down the pillars and walls. The radicals claimed the church was being built too close to a Hindu temple.

“The damage is the loss of the hard earned money of poor Christians,” Pastor Mohd Afzal told International Christian Concern (ICC). “We are a peace loving community and we don’t interfere in the matters of others. However, we were still targeted.”

Continue reading this story >>