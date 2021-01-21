Oklahoma Senator Files ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ Requiring Athletes to Compete as Birth Sex

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state senator has filed a bill that would prohibit biological males from joining school sports teams specifically designated for women and girls.

“Athletic teams that are sponsored by a school or sponsored by a private school whose students or teams compete against a school shall be expressly designated as one of the following based on biological sex: 1. ‘males,’ ‘men’ or ‘boys,’ 2. ‘females,’ ‘women’ or ‘girls,’ or 3. ‘coed’ or ‘mixed,'” reads Senate Bill 331, introduced by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair.

“Athletic teams designated for ‘females,’ ‘women’ or ‘girls’ shall not be open to students of the male sex,” the measure declares.

The bill, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” allows female students whose athletic opportunities have been harmed to file suit, requesting an injunction and damages.

“The State Board of Education, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and any school athletic association or intercollegiate association of which a school is a member shall be prohibited from entertaining a complaint, opening an investigation or taking any other adverse action against a school for maintaining athletic teams or sports for students of the female sex,” the act additionally mandates.

Bergstrom says that the proactive legislation is needed in light of reports from other states where women have found themselves having to compete against biological males who identify as female.

“We have seen this happening around our nation: young women who have trained for years to become the best in their sport find themselves competing against young men who decide to identify as female,” he told local television station KOKH. “Now is the time for the legislature to act and head off the issue in Oklahoma.”

However, in writing an editorial for Tula World, commentator Ginnie Graham opined that “lawmakers have better things to do with their time.”

“It’s legislation encouraging discrimination, not preventing it,” she asserted. “Oklahoma is not facing a sports controversy around these gender politics. This is cut-and-paste legislation circulating state legislatures without regard to local issues.”

“These type of hot-button, social warfare laws do nothing to improve our state. It digs in the divisions, perpetuates stereotypes and stirs up fear,” Graham said. “Based on this ill-proposed bill, if a girl on an opposing team appears too muscular or has a low voice, does the ref have to investigate? What about a boy who is small for his size? Who decides who is a boy or girl?”

Conversely, Bergstrom simply told reporters, “It’s unfair to ask our female athletes to compete against biological males in any sporting event unless the team is categorized as co-ed.”

Read the proposed legislation in full here.

As previously reported, a similar bill has been filed in North Dakota and federal legislation was also presented last month by Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

