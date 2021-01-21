US Ministry Helping Poor Worldwide Grateful for Partnership of Churches

(Mission Network News) FARMS International is grateful for the ministry they were able to engage in this past year as they make plans for growth in 2021.

FARMS’ interest-free loans create a dependency-free way for families to establish agriculture and small businesses, breaking the cycle of poverty. The pandemic was especially hard on impoverished people and day laborers around the world, making these programs more important than ever. Through the difficulty, Scott Clifton says the churches FARMS partners with have stepped up.

“Churches have really come together. People have given their own resources to help their neighbors. Churches have coordinated with other churches to band together and help in light of natural disasters. In the Philippines, there was a big typhoon, and one person used a t-shirt print shop and sold t-shirts as a fundraiser to raise money [for] typhoon victims,” he says.

