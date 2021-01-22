Clinic Prescribes ‘Sex-Swap’ Drugs to 18-Year-Olds After Single Zoom Chat

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — A private clinic has been heavily criticized for prescribing cross-sex hormones to 18-year-old teenagers after a single video call consultation.

Concerned parents have questioned the speed at which psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Lorimer prescribes experimental and life-changing drugs to vulnerable young adults at his GenderCare center in London. …

One mother told the Mail on Sunday that her son’s Zoom consultation with Dr. Lorimer had “lasted for less than an hour,” after which the psychiatrist had prescribed the female “sex-swap” hormone oestrogen. She described the whole process as “utterly horrifying.”

Main photo credit: Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay