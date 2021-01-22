Nigerian Woman, Husband and Children, Refused to Renounce Christ When Attacked by Boko Haram

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — A Nigerian Christian woman has shared how she refused to turn her back on Christ when she was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

Amina’s family was first attacked by the Islamist group in 2012, when a group of 20 militants raided her home and attempted to force her husband and children to renounce their Christian faith. When they refused, they were attacked one by one.

“My husband died immediately,” said Amina, “but two of my children were later rushed to hospital and their lives were saved by God’s grace after surgery.”

Main photo credit: Open Doors UK