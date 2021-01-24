Honduran Lawmakers Vote to Lock in Bans on Abortion, Same-Sex ‘Marriage’

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) — Members of the Honduran Congress voted on Thursday to amend the Constitution, making it much harder to reverse existing hard-line bans on abortion and same-sex “marriage,” as lawmakers double down on socially conservative priorities.

Lawmakers voted to require a three-quarters super-majority to change a constitutional article that gives an unborn baby the same legal status of a person, and another that states that civil marriage in the Central American nation can only be between a man and a woman.

With 88 legislators in favor, 28 opposed and seven abstentions, the proposal will still need a second vote in the unicameral legislature next year before it is enacted.

