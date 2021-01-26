Pandemic Makes Child Marriage Problem Worse in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe (Mission Network News) — Child marriage is an ongoing problem in Zimbabwe. One-third of girls across the country get married before their 18th birthday. Simon Marijani — an Operation Mobilization USA partner — explains how the COVID-19 pandemic worsens this problem.
“We are currently in a lockdown, and this is where child marriages also begin to appear,” Marijani says.
“Vulnerable girls are not at school; they’re not playing; they’re [at] home. People who live in crowded situations [find] opportunities to do this (child marriage).”
Ask God to help believers protect young girls from harm. Keep reading to learn why child marriage problems continue and how believers work together to combat them.
