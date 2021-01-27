Nigerian Minister Abducted and Murdered by Machete-Wielding Bandits

(Barnabas Aid) — The minster of a church in Gulu, Niger State, Nigeria, was murdered by machete-wielding bandits after they ambushed and abducted him as he travelled with his brother, along the road from Lambata to Lapai.

Minister John Gbakaan and his brother were ambushed by armed men late on Jan. 15, near the village of Tufa, in Niger State, as they continued on their journey having visited their mother in Makurdi, Benue State, the day before.

John Gbakaan’s body was found near where the pair were kidnapped. The machete wounds were reportedly so extreme that visual identification of the body was almost impossible. His car was found abandoned in the bush.

It is believed that the brother remains in captivity at the time of writing.

