Scottish Teachers Reporting Parents Non-Affirming of Their Child’s ‘Transgenderism’ to Social Services

(The Christian Institute) Schools across Scotland have been reporting parents to local authorities if they are unsupportive of their child’s desire to “swap gender.”

The Sunday Times reports that dozens of referrals have been made on the back of publicly-funded guidance produced by pro-trans lobby group LGBT Youth Scotland.

The Scottish government distanced itself from the guidance in 2019 after The Christian Institute issued a legal letter expressing “significant concerns” over the “misleading” material.

