Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Christians Missing Since 2016 and 2017

Malaysia(Mission Network News)— Indonesia’s foreign minister met virtually with his counterpart in Malaysia yesterday to follow up on missing Christians. Malay Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth disappeared in late 2016.
The Human Rights Commission in Malaysia held hearings earlier this month as part of an ongoing investigation. For the first time, evidence showed a connection between Hilmy and Pastor Raymond Koh, who was abducted by state agents in 2017.
A total of four Christian leaders mysteriously disappeared in Malaysia between 2016 and 2017.
