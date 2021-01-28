Nationalist Symbol Planted on Shuttered Church in Southern India

India (International Christian Concern) – On Jan. 17, a saffron flag, a symbol of Hindu nationalism, was planted on a church in southern India that has been shut down for the past 10 months. The incident has left the local Christian community afraid that increased persecution is on the horizon.

The incident took place in Chittimitti Chintala village, located in the Cudapa District of Andhra Pradesh. The church’s pastor, James Prasad, claims this is just the latest sign of anti-Christian activities as radicals attempt to make it a “Christian-free” village.

Ten months ago, Pastor Prasad and his family were driven out of Chittimitti Chintala by village leaders. The village leaders summoned the pastor to a meeting and told him he had to leave the village because they did not want a church or any Christian prayers to take place in the village.

