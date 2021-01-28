Vietnamese Christian Imprisoned on ‘Illegal Logging’ Charge for Repairing House Now Free

Vietnam (International Christian Concern) – A pastor in northwestern Vietnam told ICC that on Jan. 10, a Christian man named Sung A Khua returned home after serving two and a half years in prison.

In 2018, when Sung A Khua and his family converted to Christianity, they were facing a lot of hostilities and persecution from the local authorities and villagers. Soon after his conversion, the local authorities and villagers came and prevented him and his family from attending church. They were asked to denounce their Christian faith.

But he ignored them, continued to attend church, and grew in his faith. Later that year, the villagers destroyed his house and confiscated his properties, so his family had to move out and lived temporarily near the forest.

