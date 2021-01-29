Homosexual Activists Seek Sacking of Northern Ireland Education Adviser for Sharing Man’s Testimony

(The Christian Institute) — LGBT activists are calling on the Northern Ireland Education Authority to sack a board member after he shared an article of a homosexual man’s Christian conversion.

Former DUP minister Nelson McCausland shared the testimony of Becket Cook, a former Hollywood set designer who lived a homosexual lifestyle until he encountered Jesus.

Critics accused McCausland of promoting “conversion therapy practices,” although nowhere in Cook’s interview with The Gospel Coalition does he mention having undergone any such therapy — even saying attempting to force someone to change their sexuality should not happen.

In the article, Cook explains, “I had done everything in Hollywood, met everyone, traveled everywhere. Yet I was overwhelmed with emptiness.”

