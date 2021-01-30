Young Woman Who Fled Persecution in Eritrea Says Trials Taught Her to Depend on God

(Voice of the Martyrs) — Sesuna was 14 when she first read the Bible. She became a born-again Christian and spent her school senior year in prison. Disowned by her family, she came to depend on God.

In 2002, the Eritrean government outlawed every religion except Islam, Orthodox Christianity, Roman Catholicism and the Lutheran Church. All other religious groups are illegal, and the government heavily controls approved churches, including their messages.

Since the ban, the government has arrested thousands of Christians. Many have remained in prison for decades.

Despite these hardships, the underground church in Eritrea continues to grow.

