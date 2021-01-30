Young Woman Who Fled Persecution in Eritrea Says Trials Taught Her to Depend on God

(Voice of the Martyrs) — Sesuna was 14 when she first read the Bible. She became a born-again Christian and spent her school senior year in prison. Disowned by her family, she came to depend on God.
In 2002, the Eritrean government outlawed every religion except Islam, Orthodox Christianity, Roman Catholicism and the Lutheran Church. All other religious groups are illegal, and the government heavily controls approved churches, including their messages.
Since the ban, the government has arrested thousands of Christians. Many have remained in prison for decades.
Despite these hardships, the underground church in Eritrea continues to grow.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!