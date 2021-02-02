BBC Removes ‘100 Genders’ Video After New Complaints

(The Christian Institute) The BBC has finally removed a resource for children aged nine to twelve which claimed there are over 100 “gender identities.”

“Understanding Sexual and Gender Identities,” a video that forms part of the BBC’s The Big Talk series, was available on the BBC Teach website until last week. It told children that gender is “who you are inside,” but that sex is whether you are born a boy or a girl.

When asked what the different gender identities are, a Relationships and Sex Education teacher said: “There are so many gender identities. So we know we’ve got male and female, but there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now.”

While the BBC did not direct parents or children towards this material, it remained online despite guidance issued by the Department for Education (DfE) last year which told schools to exercise caution when teaching about gender issues.

