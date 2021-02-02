US Research Team Grafted Aborted Babies’ Skin Onto Rodents

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

(The Christian Institute) U.S. researchers have caused outrage after grafting skin removed from aborted babies onto mice and rats in laboratory experiments.

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh, in conjunction with the private animal-testing company Hera Biolabs, used skin taken from the scalps and backs of babies aborted at 18-20 weeks gestation in order to create “humanized rodents.”

Although the research program is not illegal, the U.S. government clamped down on federal funding for research which uses tissue from aborted babies in 2019.

Results from the research project were published in the scientific journal Nature last year, which explained how “humanized” mouse and rat models, with “full-thickness human skin” and “immune cells” obtained from “de-identified human fetal tissue,” were used to investigate human diseases.

