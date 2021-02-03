Hebei, Beijing Churches Raided by Local Authorities

China (International Christian Concern) – Several house churches in Yanjiao town, in central Hebei province, bordering Tongzhou District, Beijing, were recently raided by the police. A church even had its door broken into and church supplies confiscated.

According to what some house church members in Beijing told China Aid, from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, several house churches in Yanjiao town were raided by the local authorities. The police accused the Christians of holding religious activities in “unauthorized venues,” violating religious regulations and other laws.

On Jan. 27, the house church led by Pastor Caleb Yang was broken into by people from the community, the urban management force, and the police. While there was no one at the church at the time, the task force removed church items without showing proper document.

